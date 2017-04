Share this:

It finally happened Sunday: New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made his WWE debut when he interfered in a match during the WrestleMania 33 preshow.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox broke down why Gronkowski appearing in the match was both highly surprising and unsurprising on this week’s episode of “The Football Word.” Check out the clip above or watch the whole show below.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images