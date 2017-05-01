$1 Superfecta Bet At 2017 Kentucky Derby Paid Out An Insane Amount

Share this:

It’s pretty challenging to turn $1 into $75,000, but that feat was achievable last Saturday at Churchill Downs.

All you had to do was correctly pick the top four horses in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

While Always Dreaming was the odds-on favorite entering the race, Lookin At Lee and Battle of Midway both were long shots. But despite the odds, one guy nailed the superfecta and walked home with a cool $75,000.

Not a bad day at the track.

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports Images