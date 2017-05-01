Report: Apple Preparing Siri Speaker To Rival Amazon Echo, Google Home

Share this:

Google’s Home and Amazon’s Echo currently don’t have much competition in the voice-activated artificial-intelligence market. Soon, though, a familiar voice could be looking to dominate our living rooms.

There is a good chance that Apple debuts a speaker using its Siri technology at the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, via MacRumors. Furthermore, not only is a device expected to be revealed soon, but it might not be long before it arrives in stores.

“We believe there is an over 50 percent chance that Apple will announce its first home AI product at WWDC in June and start selling in the second half of 2017 in order to compete with the new Amazon Echo models to be launched,” Kuo said in a note obtained by MacRumors. He went on to say he expects the device to have “excellent acoustics” and to be priced higher than the Echo.

There isn’t much known about the device, but given the reported release window, it wouldn’t surprise us if it featured a built-in camera similar to the one found in Amazon’s recently revealed Echo Look.

Also, considering Siri was the first AI voice most people heard, it was only a matter of time before she found her way back into the spotlight.

Thumbnail photo via Pexels