Bill Polian Has Some Fighting Words For Patriots, Says They Aren’t Invincible

Bill Polian’s recent comments on SiriusXM NFL Radio probably won’t go over well in New England.

The former Indianapolis Colts president/general manager and current ESPN analyst had some thoughts about his former rivals, the Patriots, on Tuesday night that are sure to make waves among Pats fans.

"They're not as great as people would like you to think they are. They're not invincible"

Those are some fighting words.

For full context on what Polian said, WEEI.com wrote he was answering a question about how the Buffalo Bills can compete with their AFC East rival. His response included the quote tweeted out by SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Tom Brady was a quarter away from losing the Super Bowl last year pretty decisively,” Polian said, via WEEI.com. “They are a great team. They are not as great as people think they are. They’re not invincible. What they are is exceptionally well-constructed and exceptionally well-coached. But, Tom Brady isn’t going to play forever. He showed some signs of being human last year on a number of occasions, including in the Super Bowl.”

Patriots fans likely would beg to differ.

