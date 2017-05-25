Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore Taking ‘One Day At A Time’ In Patriots’ OTA’s

Share this:

The New England Patriots hit the practice field for the first session of organized team activities open to the media on Thursday, giving a glimpse of the new edition of the defending Super Bowl champions.

Newly acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were full participants in Thursday’s OTA’s and are using this time to learn as much as they can before the start of the 2017 season.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Cooks and Gilmore, and you can hear what they had to say in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN