Bruins President Cam Neely Is ‘Confident’ Boston Can Re-Sign David Pastrnak

The Boston Bruins had 11 players make their Stanley Cup playoffs debut this season before the Bruins were knocked out of the first round by the Ottawa Senators.

One player in particular was forward David Pastrnak who had a career year in the 2016-17 season scoring 34 goals and 36 assists for 70 points.

Pastrnak will become a restricted free agent on July 1st and Bruins president Cam Neely said the team is “confident” that they can get a deal done with the star forward.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Neely and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images