Celtics Haven’t Lost Since Isaiah Thomas Got Advice From Kobe Bryant

The Boston Celtics got a historic performance from Isaiah Thomas in Boston’s OT win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Thomas scored 53 points and appears to have gotten some advice from former Los Angeles Laker great, Kobe Bryant.

Thomas reached out to Kobe and sent him some tape after the Celtics fell 0-2 to the Chicago Bulls and the Celtics haven’t lost since.

