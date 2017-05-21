Celtics vs. Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a collision course to reach their third consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

The Cavaliers have been dominant throughout the 2017 NBA playoffs, including back-to-back blowout victories over the Boston Celtics to open the Eastern Conference finals.

The series now shifts to Cleveland for Game 3, as LeBron James and Co. will try to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

Boston could fall victim to another trouncing Sunday night at Quicken Loans Arena, as Isaiah Thomas has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hip injury.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers online.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images