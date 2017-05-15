Celtics Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 7 Online

Share this:

One more battle is needed to determine the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards second-round NBA playoff series.

These teams will square off in Game 7 on Monday night at TD Garden, with the winner earning an Eastern Conference finals matchup with the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Wizards Game 7 online.

When: Monday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images