Chris Sale Owns Insane Amount Of Red Sox’s Strikeouts Total In 2017

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night in Chris Sale’s return to the mound in Chicago for the first time since being traded to Boston prior to the 2017 season.

Sale is having an unbelievable start to his Red Sox career and currently leads Major League Baseball with 101 strikeouts.

Through 10 games for Boston, Sale has 1/3 of the Red Sox’s strikeout total for the entire starting rotation in 2017.

For more on Sale’s ridiculous strikeout numbers, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images