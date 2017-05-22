Conversation Between Google Home, Amazon Echo Proves We’re All Doomed

Share this:

Tweet







When picture the apocalypse, they usually imagine it accompanied by sounds of zooming asteroids and rolling tidal waves.

However, it’s becoming increasingly likely that the soundtrack to the end of days will be Google Home and Amazon Echo’s embedded, artificially intelligent voices.

As it turns out, the two devices not only are able to introduce themselves to one another, but also are quite eager to do so. A video proving this was uploaded to YouTube by Emma K. on Sunday.

This can’t be good.

In addition to becoming more advanced seemingly by the day, these companies, especially Amazon, have lofty plans for how we’ll be able to interact with their devices in the future.