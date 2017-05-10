Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opens Up To His Mom In Touching Mother’s Day Letter

Share this:

Saying the Earnhardt family has been through a lot is a big understatement. But a positive byproduct of tragedy is how it brings people closer together, such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his mother.

The bond the Hendrick Motorsports driver and his mother share is made all the more evident in piece aired on “SportsCenter” on Wednesday. Unaware his mother mother is eavesdropping in a nearby room, Earnhardt reads a letter he penned for Mother’s Day.

Once he finishes sharing the note, Earnhardt gets a surprise visit from his mom, and the two share a pretty cool moment together. Check it out in the video below:

It’s a heartwarming tribute from Earnhardt, but the most touching moment might come from his mother, who says “I can’t wait for you to experience the love of having a child.”

The soon-to-be retired driver might have to delay those plans for a little longer, though, as he and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, currently are working on a DIY Network TV series for 2018.

