Dustin Pedroia Injury: MRI Yields Good News, But DL Stint Looks Likely

The Boston Red Sox appear to have dodged a bullet with their latest player injury.

An MRI on Dustin Pedroia’s injured left wrist revealed no fracture or structural damage, Red Sox manager John Farrell said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on MLB Network Radio. Farrell added that his second baseman could miss a few games, and The Boston Globe reported soon thereafter Pedroia has a “severe” wrist sprain and will be placed on the disabled list.

Pedroia underwent the MRI on Tuesday morning in Boston and is flying back to join the team in Chicago ahead of its game against the White Sox.

“He’s got some soreness, he’s got some swelling, so whether or not this is a three- or four-day thing or a 10-day thing, we’ll have a better read on that when he returns to Chicago,” Farrell said. “He’s on his way back (Tuesday); he’ll get to the ballpark here in a couple of hours and we’ll have a chance to sit and talk with him at that point.”

Pedroia suffered the injury Monday when he landed on his wrist after colliding with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu in the top of the first inning. He took the field in the bottom of the first but was replaced in the second frame by utility infielder Josh Rutledge.

This isn’t the first wrist issue for Pedroia, who underwent surgery on the same left wrist in September 2014. But with backup infielders Marco Hernandez and Brock Holt both sidelined for the considerable future, the Red Sox don’t have much depth at the second base position and likely need Pedroia back as soon as possible.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images