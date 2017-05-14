Fan At The Players Championship Screams Anti-Roger Goodell Statement

Share this:

Roger Goodell is one of the most hated figures in professional sports, so much so that even golf fans dislike him.

During the third round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday, a fan called for Goodell’s job during J.B. Holmes’ tee shot.

Man screams "Fire Goodell" at the Players Tournament pic.twitter.com/U5GLySt1tO — derksworth (@Derkspeaks) May 13, 2017

The NFL commissioner has ruffled a fair amount of feathers in his time at the helm of the league. His handling of Deflategate, as well as the inconsistency in his disciplinary actions, have caused Goodell to be booed almost everywhere he goes, even at his own draft.

But it’s still highly unlikely that the NFL owners will choose to part ways with their commish anytime soon, no matter how many golf fans call for his job.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images