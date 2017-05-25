Fenway Park DJ Pays Tribute To Manchester By Playing Songs From City’s Artists

Fenway Park DJ TJ Connelly thought of an awesome way to honor the city of Manchester following Monday’s horrific terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.
In wake of the incident, Connelly’s set list for Tuesday night’s Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers game featured songs from artists who hail from the Manchester area, including New Order, The Smiths and Oasis.
Connelly tweeted out his song choices as the game progressed.
Well done, TJ.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
