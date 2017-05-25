Fenway Park DJ Pays Tribute To Manchester By Playing Songs From City’s Artists

Share this:

Tweet







Fenway Park DJ TJ Connelly thought of an awesome way to honor the city of Manchester following Monday’s horrific terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.

In wake of the incident, Connelly’s set list for Tuesday night’s Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers game featured songs from artists who hail from the Manchester area, including New Order, The Smiths and Oasis.

Connelly tweeted out his song choices as the game progressed.

welcome back y'all; pregame @fenwaypark: When In Rome, "The Promise"; The Hollies, "Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)" #SoxDJ — TJ Connelly (@senatorjohn) May 23, 2017

third inning @fenwaypark: The Smiths, "Shoplifters Of The World Unite" #SoxDJ — TJ Connelly (@senatorjohn) May 24, 2017

fifth inning @fenwaypark: The Charlatans, "The Only One I Know" #SoxDJ — TJ Connelly (@senatorjohn) May 24, 2017

pitching change @fenwaypark: Inspiral Carpets, "Two Worlds Collide" and Buzzcocks, "Ever Fallen In Love?" #SoxDJ — TJ Connelly (@senatorjohn) May 24, 2017

sixth inning @fenwaypark: Monaco, "What Do You Want From Me?" #SoxDJ — TJ Connelly (@senatorjohn) May 24, 2017

Well done, TJ.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images