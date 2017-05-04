Here’s A Delicious Mint Julep Recipe For Your Kentucky Derby Party

Share this:

With the Kentucky Derby comes many old traditions. One of those traditions is drinking mint juleps.

The mint julep is one of the oldest American cocktails, originating from the southern United States in the 18th century. Approximately 120,000 mint juleps are consumed during the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby each year.

So how do you make your own? It’s actually pretty easy.

Here’s what you’ll need:

crushed ice

sprigs of fresh mint

1/2 oz. of demerara sugar

2 1/2 oz. of Bourbon

In order to make the perfect mint julep and wow your friends during your Kentucky Derby party, start by pouring the crushed ice and fresh mint into a julep cup. Next, add 1/2 oz. of demerara sugar and 2 1/2 oz. of Bourbon into the cup. Stir the cup until it’s nice and frosty. Add some more crushed ice and round the top to give it an aesthetic look. Finally, garnish your julep with some more mint.

Alas, you have your mint julep.

Check out the video above to see Ezra Star from Drink in Boston make the perfect mint julep right in front of your eyes.

