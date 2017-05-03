Boston Celtics

Isaiah Thomas Smacks Head, Otto Porter Jr. Gets Bloody Nose In Physical Game

by on Tue, May 2, 2017 at 10:07PM
BOSTON — The third quarter of Tuesday’s Game 2 between the Celtics and Washington Wizards might have looked more like an Extreme Championship Wrestling match for those just tuning in.

Both teams played incredibly physical in the frame, especially on two cringe-worthy plays.

Isaiah Thomas, who already is down a tooth, smacked his head hard on the TD Garden court.

And Thomas also hit Otto Porter Jr. in the face while on defense, and the blow resulted in a bloody nose for the Wizards forward.

Thomas got in a shouting match with Markieff Morris afterward, and both players were assessed technicals.

