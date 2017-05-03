Isaiah Thomas Smacks Head, Otto Porter Jr. Gets Bloody Nose In Physical Game

Share this:

BOSTON — The third quarter of Tuesday’s Game 2 between the Celtics and Washington Wizards might have looked more like an Extreme Championship Wrestling match for those just tuning in.

Both teams played incredibly physical in the frame, especially on two cringe-worthy plays.

Isaiah Thomas, who already is down a tooth, smacked his head hard on the TD Garden court.

Isaiah Thomas will have no teeth by the end of the postseason pic.twitter.com/ClO2z98IGh — 12up (@12upSport) May 3, 2017

And Thomas also hit Otto Porter Jr. in the face while on defense, and the blow resulted in a bloody nose for the Wizards forward.

Wizards' Otto Porter heads to locker room with blood gushing from nose after blow from Celtics' Isaiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/jLXIebVFKE — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 3, 2017

Thomas got in a shouting match with Markieff Morris afterward, and both players were assessed technicals.

Otto Porter heads to the locker room as his nose gushes blood. Meanwhile, Markieff Morris to the bench w/ 4 PFs. Wiz running short on plyrs. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) May 3, 2017

