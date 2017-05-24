Jaylen Brown, Other Celtics Battling Injuries Before Game 5 Vs. Cavs

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics are facing elimination in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night, and if that wasn’t enough of a challenge, the C’s will have to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers with a few of their players battling injuries.

Celtics rookie forward Jaylen Brown is questionable with a hip injury. A few other Celtics are probable, while superstar guard Isaiah Thomas remains out.

.@Celtics Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5 while Crowder (groin) and Johnson (shoulder) are probable. Thomas (hip) is out. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) May 24, 2017

Brown has played well off the bench in this series. He’s averaging 9.5 points and 3.8 rebounds through four games. Brown’s also been defending Cavs superstar forward LeBron James when the Celtics go to their bench.

Crowder is averaging 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in the series. His defense on James and outside shooting are valuable components to Boston’s game plan.

If either player can’t play or is forced to take on a reduced role because of injury, the Celtics’ already-small chance of winning Game 5 will decrease even more.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images