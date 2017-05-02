Jazz’s Joe Ingles Trolls Warriors With Perfect ‘Solution’ To Utah Nightlife Concerns

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors are super bummed about having to travel to Utah in a few days. But the Jazz are doing their best to be accommodating.

Matt Barnes and his Warriors teammates recently ruffled a few feathers by admitting they’d rather play the Los Angeles Clippers in their second-round NBA playoff series instead of Utah, because L.A. has much better nightlife than Salt Lake City.

Enter Jazz forward Joe Ingles, who saw an easy solution to helping the Warriors combat their boredness while they play his team on the road.

“They can still go to L.A. between the games if they want,” Ingles joked Monday, via Deseret News. “They’ve got enough money to pay for a jet to go over for a night and come back on game day.”

But that’s a long way for the Warriors to travel, Joe. Perhaps you can be more accommodating to your guests?

“If they want the entertainment, they can drive to (Las) Vegas if they really want,” Ingles said. “I’ll hire the car for them.”

Now, that’s more like it. The Australian swingman will pay for Golden State’s transportation to Vegas if the team can’t find anything to do in Salt Lake City. What a guy.

In all seriousness, Barnes and Co.’s comments are pretty solid bulletin-board material for Ingles and the Jazz, who often are overlooked on the NBA landscape. Whether that will motivate them enough to upset the Western Conference’s No. 1 overall seed remains to be seen, though.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images