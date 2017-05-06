Kentucky Derby 2017: Full Race Schedule, Start Time For Saturday Events

Share this:

There are a lot more than two minutes worth of horse racing on Kentucky Derby day.

While Saturday evening’s main event obviously draws the biggest crowd, there actually are 14 races scheduled at Churchill Downs in Louisville, and they all feature some of the top racehorses in the world. So before you spend all morning making mint juleps and picking out your favorite hat, check out what else the Kentucky Derby has to offer.

The undercard races air on NBC Sports Network, while the main event will be broadcast on NBC.

Here are all of Saturday’s races.

Race 1: WPS EX DD P3, 10:30 a.m.

Race 2: WPS EX DD P3 P4, 11:01 a.m.

Race 3: WPS EX DD P3 P5, 11:31 a.m.

Race 4: WPS EX DD P3, 12:03 p.m.

Race 5: WPS EX DD P3 P4, 12:35 p.m.

Race 6: WPS EX DD P3, 1:13 p.m.

Race 7: WPS EX DD P3 P6, 1:55 p.m.

Race 8: WPS EX DD P3 P5, 2:45 p.m.

Race 9: WPS EX DD P3 P4, 3:37 p.m.

Race 10: WPS EX DD P3 P5, 4:28 p.m.

Race 11: Woodford Reserve Turf Classic, 5:25 p.m.

Race 12: The Kentucky Derby, 6:46 p.m.

Race 13: WPS EX DD, 7:40 p.m.

Race 14: WPS EX, 8:10 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images