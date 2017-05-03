Kentucky Derby 2017 Post Positions: Full Draw, Lineup For 143rd Race

Share this:

Tweet







The stage officially is set for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

The post positions of the 20 horses running at Churchill Downs were announced Wednesday, with current favorite Always Dreaming (5-1 odds to win) receiving a great draw at the No. 5 spot. A Derby-high 13 horses have won the race from that position since 1900.

Contender Gunnevera (6-1 odds) also drew a favorable position at No. 10, while Classic Empire (6-1 odds) will be four spots over at No. 14.

Here’s where each horse will start Saturday in Louisville in the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

1. Lookin At Lee

2. Thunder Snow

3. Fast And Accurate

4. Untrapped

5. Always Dreaming

6. State of Honor

7. Girvin

8. Hence

9. Irap

10. Gunnevera

11. Battle of Midway

12. Sonneteer

13. J Boys Echo

14. Classic Empire

15. McCracken

16. Tapwrit

17. Irish War Cry

18. Gormley

19. Practical Joke

20. Patch

Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images