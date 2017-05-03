Kentucky Derby 2017 Post Positions: Full Draw, Lineup For 143rd Race

The stage officially is set for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
The post positions of the 20 horses running at Churchill Downs were announced Wednesday, with current favorite Always Dreaming (5-1 odds to win) receiving a great draw at the No. 5 spot. A Derby-high 13 horses have won the race from that position since 1900.
Contender Gunnevera (6-1 odds) also drew a favorable position at No. 10, while Classic Empire (6-1 odds) will be four spots over at No. 14.
Here’s where each horse will start Saturday in Louisville in the 2017 Kentucky Derby.
1. Lookin At Lee
2. Thunder Snow
3. Fast And Accurate
4. Untrapped
5. Always Dreaming
6. State of Honor
7. Girvin
8. Hence
9. Irap
10. Gunnevera
11. Battle of Midway
12. Sonneteer
13. J Boys Echo
14. Classic Empire
15. McCracken
16. Tapwrit
17. Irish War Cry
18. Gormley
19. Practical Joke
20. Patch
Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP