LaVar Ball’s AAU Team Lost By 52 Points After He Gave This Halftime Speech

LaVar Ball knows how to talk a big game, but apparently his words didn’t stick Saturday.

The loud-mouthed father of elite NBA prospect Lonzo Ball also coaches and runs an AAU team, which, not surprisingly, is called the Big Ballers, an homage to Ball’s Big Baller Brand. The Big Ballers took on the Compton Magic on Saturday and got absolutely demolished, losing 109-57 while getting outscored 19-2 to start the game.

As you might imagine, Ball was barking throughout the entire contest, and USA TODAY’s Josh Peter provided footage of his halftime speech.

(Warning: These videos contain some NSFW language.)

LaVar Ball addresses his AAU team, the Big Ballers, at halftime of a 109-57 loss to the Compton Magic Saturday in Orange, Calif. pic.twitter.com/cQ0bWmfe2b — Josh Peter (@joshlpeter11) May 28, 2017

Bonus footage from LaVar Ball's halftime pep talk during his AAU team's 109-57 loss to the Compton Magic Saturday in Orange, Calif. pic.twitter.com/jC0crKCnz1 — Josh Peter (@joshlpeter11) May 28, 2017

Ball ripped into his players pretty good while rocking his newly-minted “Stay In Yo Lane,” T-shirt, at one point calling them out for scoring just 25 points in the first half.

“When you play basketball, you play for entertainment,” Ball was seen yelling. “Twenty-five points is not entertainment.”

Turns out those words of wisdom didn’t help: The Big Ballers’ 31-point halftime deficit ballooned to 52 before the buzzer, while Ball’s son LaMelo, who also stars for the Chino Hills High School team, managed just 15 points in the defeat.

In short: It was a rough day for Big Ballers.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images