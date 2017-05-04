LeBron James Talks Adam Jones Incident, Own Experiences Playing In Boston

Share this:

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones sparked a national discussion Monday night after he revealed he’d been a target of racist remarks during his team’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Several members of the sports world have given their two cents on the incident, as well as their own personal experience with the city of Boston.

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-103 victory in Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, LeBron James was asked to give his thoughts on the racist comments directed at Jones.

While James admitted he’s not totally caught up on all the details, he appreciated the standing ovation given to Jones in the Orioles-Red Sox contest Tuesday night.

As for his own personal experience, James couldn’t recall a particular experience in Boston in which he was a victim of racist comments, but he understands racism is an ongoing issue in the country that needs to be addressed.

You can hear James’ full comment in the video below.

Cavaliers' LeBron James on Adam Jones, racism and his own experiences playing in Boston pic.twitter.com/QMdSZgR0s4 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 4, 2017

