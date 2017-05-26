NESN Around: Kevin Durant’s Likability, Tackling NFL’s Latest Rule Changes

Share this:

There was a time when Kevin Durant was almost universally one of the NBA’s most-liked players. Then, he hit free agency, signed with the Golden State Warriors to make one of the NBA’s super teams even more super, and now some people find it a little harder to want to see the former NBA MVP succeed.

A heel turn in sports is nothing new, but how fair is it to flip-flop on a player like Durant, especially considering his supposed motivations? NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle kicked that around on this week’s “NESN Around” video podcast, while also discussing the NFL’s latest rule changes (and related hypocrisy) as well as working with someone you hate given the latest awkward ESPN predicament.

See more in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports Images