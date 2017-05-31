NESN Around: Making Sense Of Tiger Woods’ Complicated Legacy After DUI

Share this:

Tiger Woods once was on top of the world. Now, after a DUI arrest early Monday morning, the former No. 1 golfer is left picking up the pieces of his life … again.

Woods’ rapid fall from grace really began back in 2009, when his extramarital affairs became public knowledge and he essentially was exposed as a chronic cheater. An ugly divorce followed, and injuries have prevented Woods from regaining his form as arguably the greatest golfer of all time. This past weekend’s incident, in which Woods was discovered asleep in his car (apparently due to a bad mix of prescription medications), makes the optics even worse.

So is this the biggest downfall in sports history given Woods’ stature before everything went south? NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle discussed the situation, as well as the recent brawl in Major League Baseball between the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants featuring Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland, on the latest episode of “NESN Around.”

