Tiger Woods’ Car Was In Rough Shape When He Was Arrested On DUI Charges

The Tiger Woods saga took a new turn Tuesday.

The superstar golfer was arrested for driving under the influence near his Jupiter, Fla., home early Monday morning, and he later attempted to clarify what transpired in a statement. He claimed alcohol wasn’t involved, instead blaming “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.” The police report released Tuesday appeared to back his claim, as he blew zeros on a breathalyzer, although he still failed a field sobriety test.

While we already knew those parts to the story, a new tidbit was released Tuesday afternoon. It turns out Woods had two flat tires, both on the driver’s side, as well as damage to both bumpers, according to ESPN’s Jason Sobel.

Sobel added that the dash cam “video footage will likely be released by the Jupiter PD tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon.”

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images