NFL Rumors: Chiefs, Browns Were Threats To Trade Up For Mitchell Trubisky

Perhaps the Chicago Bears were not bidding against themselves to trade up for UNC quarterabck Mitchell Trubisky.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns “also coveted Trubisky and could have been a threat to up to No. 2,” league sources told The MMQB’s Emily Kaplan. The Bears traded up one spot with the San Francisco 49ers and gave up the third overall pick plus two third-rounders and a fourth-round selection.

The Chiefs traded up to grab Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They gave up the 27th overall pick, a third-round pick and a future first.

The Browns waited until with the second round of the draft to take Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer.

