Are Browns Now Out On Jimmy Garoppolo After Drafting QB DeShone Kizer?

Share this:

Tweet







The likelihood Jimmy Garoppolo sticks around with the New England Patriots in 2017 increased Friday night when the Cleveland Browns drafted Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer.

The Browns reportedly were expected to make one last gasp effort to pry Garoppolo away from the Patriots during the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. They instead selected Kizer 52nd overall.

The Patriots were not expected to trade Garoppolo this offseason, but the Browns had the need and capital to potentially swing a deal.

The Browns now have Kizer, Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan and Brock Osweiler at quarterback. Kizer, who’s 6-foot-4, 233 pounds, was quoted as saying he has Tom Brady’s brain in Cam Newton’s body.

The Browns still could potentially trade for Garoppolo next offseason if the Patriots elect to franchise their backup quarterback. If the Browns viewed Kizer as a potential starter, they likely would have taken him with one of their three first-round picks.

Thumbail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images