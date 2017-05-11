Patriots Fans Will Love Colin Cowherd’s Prediction For Brandin Cooks In 2017

Share this:

There are lofty expectations for Brandin Cooks in his first season with the New England Patriots, and Colin Cowherd thinks he will live up to them and then some.

Speaking on Thursday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on FOX Sports 1, Cowherd made a bold prediction regarding the speedy wideout’s first season catching passes from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“I’ll make a prediction right now,” Cowherd said, as transcribed by FOX Sports. “I am going to predict that Brandin Cooks will have 1,500 yards receiving. You think I’m crazy, right?

“I think he’s going to be in the MVP (discussion), he’s going to be an Antonio Brown-level player with Brady. I honestly believe that.”

While Cooks is expected to bolster the Patriots offense, it would be surprising to see him meet Cowherd’s prediction. Only one receiver has eclipsed the 1,500-yard milestone in franchise history: Wes Welker, who went for 1,569 yards in 2011.

It would be especially difficult for Cooks to amass that many receiving yards considering the weapons New England’s offense possesses. Given the loaded receiving corps, versatile backfield and tight end tandem of Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen, Brady likely will spread the ball around as opposed to relying on one player.

So while he probably won’t be hoisting the MVP trophy in February, the dynamic 23-year-old receiver should fit in just fine in Foxboro, Mass.

