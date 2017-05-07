Red Sox Finding Their Power Stroke After Consecutive Routs Vs. Twins

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox had been having trouble hitting the ball out of the ballpark.

The Red Sox hit just seven home runs in their first 17 games, but have mashed 20 in their last 14 games, including five round-trippers during Sunday’s 17-6 win over the Minnesota Twins.

To hear Tom Caron, Jim Rice and Steve Lyons break down the Red Sox’s power display, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images