Red Sox Offense Has Chris Sale’s Back In Win Vs. White Sox Tuesday Night

The Boston Red Sox offense came alive when pitcher Chris Sale needed it most.

Sale did not have a great night on the hill against his former team, the Chicago White Sox, but was still able to earn a win after allowing five earned runs on a season-high 10 hits.

The reason Sale was able to earn a win Tuesday night was his teammates’ bats exploding for six home runs on 16 hits to beat Chicago 13-7.

To hear Sale credit his teammates for coming behind him, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.