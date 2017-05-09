Red Sox Pitcher Drew Pomeranz’s Curveball Is Not Your Average Curveball

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox will send Drew Pomeranz and his baffling curveball to the mound on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pomeranz seems to have rediscovered his curveball in 2017 and has thrown it 41.3 percent of the time when he is behind in the count this season.

Hitters are dumbfounded by Pomeranz’s curveball because it is not like an average curveball.

Former Red Sox knuckle-baller Tim Wakefield broke down Pomeranz’s curveball and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images