Red Sox Vs. Cardinals Lineup: Hanley Ramirez Out For Interleague Matchup

The Boston Red Sox kick off an interleague series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, which means they’ll be without designated hitter Hanley Ramirez.

Ramirez played in just two of the Red Sox’s last six games thanks to a trapezius strain, and he’ll be out once again with Boston playing in a National League park. Mitch Moreland will start at first base and bat fifth, per usual, while the Red Sox are without the DH spot.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for the Red Sox and will (unsurprisingly) bat out of the No. 9 hole. The left-hander has been the bright spot in a pitching staff that’s given up seven runs or more — including two 11-run affairs — in three of its last six games. Rodriguez’s last four outings have been quality ones, and he’s averaging nearly seven strikeouts per start.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s contest.

RED SOX (19-18)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Deven Marrero, 3B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (1-1, 2.80 ERA)

CARDINALS (21-15)

Dexter Fowler, CF

Tommy Pham, LF

Matt Carpenter, 1B

Jedd Gyorko, 3B

Yadier Molina, C

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Randal Grichuk, RF

Kolten Wong, 2B

Lance Lynn, RHP (4-1, 2.75 ERA)

