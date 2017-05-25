Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: Drew Pomeranz Looks To Pitch Deeper Into Start

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s return to Fenway Park has started well, and they can make it a sweep of the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

The Sox will turn to left-handed starter Drew Pomeranz on the mound for the finale of the three-game set in Boston. The lefty has struggled to pitch far into outings, and he’s coming off a four-inning start Saturday against the Oakland Athletics. His longest start this month was 5 1/3 innings on May 3, and he hasn’t pitched more than four innings in any of his three outings since.

Andrew Benintendi will look to help Pomeranz from the No. 4 spot in the order, and he’ll return to his usual spot in left field with Jackie Bradley Jr. back in the lineup and in center field. Hanley Ramirez will remain at designated hitter and bat fifth, while Christian Vazquez will catch Pomeranz and bat eighth.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox vs. Rangers game.

RED SOX (24-21)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (3-3, 4.97 ERA)

RANGERS (24-23)

Delino DeShields, CF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Nomar Mazara, RF

Jonathan Lucroy, C

Rougned Odor, DH

Mike Napoli, 1B

Ryan Rua, LF

Joey Gallo, 3B

Pete Kozma, 2B

Nick Martinez, RHP (1-2, 4.33 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images