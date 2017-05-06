Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineup: Rick Porcello Looks To Put Boston Back In Win Column

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox were this close to a win Friday night, but the Minnesota Twins walked off with a 4-3 victory instead. And Rick Porcello will be looking to change that.

The right-hander will start for the Red Sox as they look to bounce back against the Twins on Saturday, and he’ll do so coming off three straight quality starts. Porcello had some trouble settling in to the 2017 season, but he’s turned in at least six innings with two earned runs or fewer the last three times he’s been on the mound. However, Boston scored just three runs combined in those outings, so all resulted in a loss for Porcello.

The Red Sox could turn that around with Nick Tepesch on the mound for the Twins, though, as the right-hander has made just one start in the big leagues over the last two seasons. The 28-year-old missed the entire 2015 season with inflammation in his elbow plus thoracic outlet syndrome, and he’ll be making his first start of 2017 on Saturday.

On the other side of the ball, Jackie Bradley Jr. is taking a seat after going hitless Friday, dropping his average to .175. Andrew Benintendi will slide over to center field to take Bradley’s place and bat cleanup, while Chris Young will slot into left field and bat seventh. Sandy Leon also will catch for Porcello and bat ninth.

Here are the lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Twins matchup.

RED SOX (15-14)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Chris Young, LF

Sandy Leon, C

Josh Rutledge, 3B

Rick Porcello, RHP (1-4, 4.46 ERA)

TWINS (15-12)

Robbie Grossman, RF

Joe Mauer, DH

Miguel Sano, 3B

Kennys Vargas, 1B

Max Kepler, CF

Eduardo Escobar, 2B

Jason Castro, C

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, LF

Nick Tepesch, RHP (0-1, 11.25 ERA in 2016)

