Red Sox’s Craig Kimbrel Overpowers Brewers With Filthy Ninth Inning

Share this:

Tweet







The Milwaukee Brewers didn’t stand a chance against Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel on Thursday afternoon.

After Mookie Betts gave the Red Sox a three-run lead with a go-ahead blast in the ninth inning, Kimbrel came on for the save and struck out the side in overpowering fashion to preserve Boston’s 4-1 victory.

Here are all three of Kimbrel’s filthy punchout pitches.

.@kimbrel46 with the immaculate inning to finish off Milwaukee 😱🔥👏

pic.twitter.com/7W0WipRPvt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 11, 2017

Kimbrel has been dominant in the early stages of the 2017 season. The right-hander has converted on all 10 save opportunities and currently has an ERA of 1.15 to go along with 31 strikeouts.

And it’s been the strikeout pitch that’s been working for Kimbrel lately.

Craig Kimbrel's last 13 batters faced:

K

K

K

K

K

K

K

K

Infield single

K

K

K

K — ESPNBoston (@ESPNBoston) May 11, 2017

Shut-down closers are hard to come by in baseball, and the Red Sox certainly have one on their hands in Kimbrel.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images