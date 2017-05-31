Report: IOC Nearing Deal To Name 2024, 2028 Summer Olympics Hosts

Share this:

The International Olympic Committee is expected to name the hosts for both the 2024 and 2028 Olympics this summer, and Paris and Los Angeles both should get what they’ve been looking for.

The two cities were the last ones left clamoring for the 2024 Summer Games, and the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Paris likely will come out on top. However, L.A. is expected to get the 2028 Olympics, and the IOC allegedly will throw in unspecified incentives essentially to make up for not getting 2024.

The IOC has never named two host cities at once but as Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Kaduk pointed out, the committee likely is trying to lock them down as fewer cities have been coming forward to present bids. Both Paris and Los Angeles are well equipped, having hosted the Olympics twice before.

If L.A. does get the 2028 Games, it would be the first time a U.S. city has hosted them since the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Paris’ 2024 bid would be the centennial of the 1924 Games that were held there the last time the City of Lights was host.

