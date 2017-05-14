Tottenham Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Tottenham has three matches remaining on its 2016-17 schedule, and the Hotspurs are in good position to claim second place in the Premier League this season.

Although Chelsea already has claimed the EPL title, Tottenham currently sits just behind with 77 points.

Harry Kane and Co. will try to preserve this position when they host Manchester United on Sunday morning at White Hart Lane.

Here’s how you can watch Tottenham vs. Manchester United online.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images