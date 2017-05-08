Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Underwent Spinal Cord Leak Procedure

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors might not see head coach Steve Kerr on their sideline for some time.

Kerr is out indefinitely as he deals with complications from a back surgery that took place two years ago, and the Warriors coach had a procedure to drain his spine in the hope of alleviating the pain that has sidelined him since Game 3 of the Warriors’ first-round NBA playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob detailed Kerr’s health issues in an interview with Bloomberg Radio on Friday.

“It’s very unfortunate what’s happening here, ” Lacob said, as transcribed by The Mercury News’ Anthony Salter. “He had a back surgery. Relatively common procedure almost two years ago now. And had what is really a relatively uncommon thing happen, which is the dura around the spinal cord got nicked.

“And you wind up having a spinal cord leak. And ultimately headaches and other symptoms. Bad headaches. Migraines. Unfortunately, usually they patch that with a blood patch and it’s over, either in a week or month. Whatever. And in his case for whatever reason, they just haven’t been able to solve that problem.”

Kerr saw a specialist at Duke University to have the spinal cord leak procedure done but he will not return until he is fully healthy.

“Hopefully the leak was solved; he had another procedure, ” Lacob said. “It’s gone on for nearly two years. Very unusual, I believe. We feel really bad for him, the players. Everybody understands it. We just have to be in his court here and support whatever it takes for him to get back, and I’m sure they will eventually solve it. Hopefully sooner rather than later, and hopefully we’ll have him coaching on the court sooner rather than later.”

Assistant coach Mike Brown has been leading the Warriors in Kerr’s absence. The Warriors are 7-0 so far during the NBA postseason and will have the opportunity to sweep the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images