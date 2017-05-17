Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Crush Leadoff Home Run Vs. Cardinals

Share this:

Mookie Betts continues to rake in the leadoff spot.

The Boston Red Sox star outfielder has been on a tear since being moved up in the lineup, and he launched his fifth home run in his last eight games to lead off Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Betts got a fastball from Cardinals starter Lance Lynn and hammered it over the left-center field fence for his seventh blast of the season.

The round-tripper was Betts’ 10th leadoff home run of his career, which tied him with Jacoby Ellsbury for the most in Red Sox history.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images