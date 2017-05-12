Premier League

West Brom Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

by on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 12:16PM
1,318

Chelsea FC stands on the brink of glory.

The Blues will visit West Brom on Friday at The Hawthorns in the Premier League knowing one more win will confirm them as this season’s champion.

West Brom occupies the relatively lofty position of eighth place in the standings, and many expect the hosts to lack the urgency to withstanding Chelsea’s looming onslaught.

Here’s how to watch West Brom vs. Chelsea online.

When: Friday, May 12, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN