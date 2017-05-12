West Brom Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Chelsea FC stands on the brink of glory.

The Blues will visit West Brom on Friday at The Hawthorns in the Premier League knowing one more win will confirm them as this season’s champion.

West Brom occupies the relatively lofty position of eighth place in the standings, and many expect the hosts to lack the urgency to withstanding Chelsea’s looming onslaught.

Here’s how to watch West Brom vs. Chelsea online.

When: Friday, May 12, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports