Belmont Stakes 2017 Live Results, Analysis and Highlights From New York

4:30 p.m. ET: Well, horse racing fans, the final leg of the Triple Crown almost is here.

For the second year in a row, no horse will have a chance at the prestigious Triple Crown at the 2017 Belmont Stakes. But there’s still plenty to watch for Saturday in New York.

The Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winners — Always Dreaming and Cloud Computing, respectively — both won’t race, and early favorite Classic Empire also is out due to a foot injury. So, that leaves Irish War Cry as the favorite for the Belmont Stakes.

Follow the action at the Belmont Stakes with our live blog. We’ll provide highlights and results. The post time is set for 6:37 p.m.

