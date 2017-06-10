Belmont Stakes 2017 Live Stream: Watch Third Leg Of Triple Crown Online

Share this:

It’s nearly time for the final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

There’ll be no Triple Crown winner at Saturday’s 149th running of the Belmont Stakes, as Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming lost at the Preakness Stakes to Cloud Computing. Neither horse is racing at Belmont Park this weekend, and the favorite is Irish War Cry, who finished 10th in this year’s Derby.

Here’s how you can watch the Belmont Stakes online.

When: Saturday, June 10, at 6:37 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images