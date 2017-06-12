Caroline Wozniacki Calls David Lee ‘My Love,’ Confirms Their Relationship

Caroline Wozniacki jetted for Italy following her loss in the French Open quarterfinals, but the tennis star didn’t go alone.
The former world No. 1 on the WTA Tour appears to be in a relationship with San Antonio Spurs forward David Lee, as seen in her Instagram photo Monday.
This isn’t the first professional athlete Wozniacki publicly has dated. She was in a long-term relationship with PGA star Rory McIlory before the two called it quits in 2014.
Wozniacki and Lee reportedly have been dating since December, but in this day and age, nothing is official until it’s broadcasted on social media.
h/t BustedCoverage
Thumbnail photo Instagram/Caroline Wozniacki
Powered by WordPress.com VIP