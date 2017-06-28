Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Got Tricked Into Thinking Girlfriend Was Pregnant

Share this:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be the first to tell you that some pranks should be completely off limits.

During Tuesday’s episode of his “Dale Jr. Download” podcast, Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, talked about their respective pranking histories. NASCAR’s most popular driver apparently was part of a group of guys that targeted each other with pranks, such as filling someone’s room with 2,000 crickets or throwing flour and water on someone while they were sleeping.

Earnhardt, though, was a victim of the worst prank of them all.

“I came home from whatever I was doing; my ex-girlfriend sitting on the couch,” Earnhardt said. “I go upstairs and there’s a pregnancy test sitting on the counter of the bathroom, and it says positive.

“I come downstairs and I go ‘What the hell is this? Why can’t you just tell me? Why do I got to find this test on the fricken’ counter? This is not how you do this.’ ”

Then, Earnhardt had the rug pulled out from under him.

“And she goes ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about, that’s not mine.’ ”

Brutal.

When asked by his wife if he was mad at his then-girlfriend, Earnhardt said “I was freaking out. That initial shock was… they got me good.

“Let’s move on, I’m just sweating thinking about that one.”

Thankfully for Earnhardt, he’ll be focusing on good memories for the rest of the 2017 season.

