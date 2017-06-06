David Ortiz Doesn’t Regret Retirement One Bit, Has No Plan For Comeback

Share this:

Sorry, Boston Red Sox fans, but David Ortiz isn’t walking back through that door.

While former Red Sox starting pitcher Pedro Martinez seems to think Big Papi could make a comeback in Boston, Ortiz squashed those rumors before his longtime friend even came up with them. The former Red Sox designated hitter was at a charity event Monday in New York hosted by Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, and he told reporters he doesn’t regret retirement.

“No, no. Not at all, man,” Ortiz said, per The Boston Globe. “I’m happy.”

In fact, Ortiz hasn’t been around much at all and has yet to attend a game at Fenway Park. The 41-year-old does keep in touch with his teammates, but ultimately, he doesn’t want to be a distraction.

“I just retired,” Ortiz said. “I don’t want to be bothering anybody. I’m like that. One of these days I’ll show up. I just want to give the guys their space.”

So far, life without Big Papi has provided some mixed results for the Red Sox, as they were good enough to hold onto the first wild card spot in the American League as of Tuesday, but they haven’t been producing the same power that made them the best offense in baseball in 2016. Still, Ortiz believes Boston is a playoff team and thinks things will turn around once players start to find their stride.

“They have good hitters,” Ortiz said, via The Globe. “When the team gets hot, things are going to start happening at the same time. (Xander) Bogaerts’ power is going to come. Hanley (Ramirez) is going to start hitting homers. It’s going to happen at some point. Hopefully soon.”

