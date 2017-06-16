Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: Season 4, Episode 12

Share this:

Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 12

Saturday June 17th 9 am

Sunday June 18th 9 pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: Davio’s

Former football captain at Lynnfield High and longtime resident of Lynnfield, Steve DiFillippo, brings Davio’s to the North Shore. Located in the largest open air mall in the North Shore, Davio’s has a large patio for outdoor summer seating!

* 1250 MARKET ST., LYNNFIELD, MA 01940 (781) 944-4810 DAVIOS.COM

Twitter: @DaviosLynnfield

Instagram: @DaviosRestaurant

Where The Locals Eat: Les Sablons

We sent @Bobby_In_Boston to the brand new Les Sablons in Harvard Square. Les Sablons comes to us from fantastic restauranteurs – Garrett Harker and Jeremy Sewall.

* 2 BENNETT ST., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02138 (617) 268-6800 LSCAMBRIDGE.COM

Instagram: @LS_Cambridge

Influencer Instagram: @Bobby_In_Boston

Chevy Quick Bites: Charlestown

In this week’s Quick Bite, Jenny and Jess head to three fantastic restaurants in Charlestown!

Brewer’s Fork

Wood-fired pizzas, small plates, and local craft beers fill this brand new Charlestown restaurant.

* 7 MOULTON ST., CHARLESTOWN, MA 02129 (617) 337-5703 BREWERSFORK.COM

Twitter: @BrewersFork

Instagram: @Brewers_Fork

Pier 6

An all-time favorite for outdoor dining, Pier 6 has some of the best views of Boston, along with some of the best food!

* 1 8th ST., CHARLESTOWN, MA 02129 (617) 337-0054 PIER6BOSTON.COM

Twitter: @Pier6Boston

Instagram: @Pier6Boston

Monument

You should always expect a line at this Charlestown newcomer

* 251 MAIN ST., BOSTON, MA 02129 (617) 337-5191 MONUMENTCHARLESTOWN.COM

Instagram: @MonumentCharlestown

Cheers to That: Beacon Hill Hotel and Bistro

BHHB Bartender Joe McHale (no, not the comedian!) makes a specialty cocktail for us.

* 25 CHARLES ST., BOSTON, MA 02114 (617) 723-7575 BEACONHILLHOTEL.COM

Twitter: @BeaconHillHotel

Instagram: @BeaconHillHotel

Billy & Jenny in a Race Car

Apex Driving Events

Have you ever driven a Chevy Camaro around a race track? Thanks to Apex Driving Events, Billy and Jenny were able to at Palmer Motorsports Park.

* PALMER MOTORSPORTS PARK

58 WEST WARE RD., PALMER, MA 01069 (413) 967-3560 APEXDRIVINGEVENTS.COM

Instagram: @ApexDrivingEvents