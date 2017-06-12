Fan Yells Expletives At Mike Milbury After Penguins Win Stanley Cup Final

Share this:

Tweet







Mike Milbury’s comments on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby pushing Predators defenseman P.K. Subban’s head into the ice during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final did not win the NBC analyst any fans in Nashville.

When the Predators suffered a season-ending loss to the Penguins in Game 6 at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday night, one fan went up near NBC’s set and lit into Milbury with an expletive-laden tirade.

Boy, this Predators fan is really letting Mike Milbury have it pic.twitter.com/IXvQ6TxShT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2017

Pete Blackburn of FOX Sports tweeted a version of the unedited video that includes NSFW language.

The Predators were greats hosts during the Stanley Cup playoffs and Nashville has proven to be a very passionate hockey market.

It’s too bad one of the last memories of their playoff run is this one.