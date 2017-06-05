Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Five Best Lineup Additions For Week 10

Share this:

Tweet







Major League Baseball has a habit of being cyclical.

Just as a pitcher hits the skids or a batter falls into a slump, a new guy comes along on a hot streak and steals the spotlight. With such a large sample size of games, there’s always a new crop of players riding a wave of success and bumping out those who are struggling.

The key to fantasy baseball success is to find the players who will get hot and stay hot. Here’s who we like as our top five waiver wire pickups for Week 10.

Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF, Kansas City Royals (33 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)

The Royals stink this year, but Merrifield has been an awesome bright spot over the last few weeks. The 28-year-old rookie entered Monday with a 19-game hitting streak, the longest in baseball this season, and is hitting .307 on the young campaign with six stolen bases to boot. Merrifield’s streak won’t last forever, but he has plenty of value with second base eligibility, so why not ride the hot hand?

Junior Guerra, SP, Milwaukee Brewers (48 percent owned)

Need a spot starter to begin your week on the right foot? Look no further than Guerra, who has allowed just one run over two combined starts since coming off the disabled list May 26. The right-hander has a great matchup Monday at home against the light-hitting San Francisco Giants and boasts a pretty impressive MLB track record (2.82 ERA, 1.13 WHIP in 26 appearances), making him a prime early-week pickup.

Domingo Santana, OF, Brewers (48 percent owned)

Add Santana to the list of over-achieving Brewers sluggers. The 24-year-old appears to be hitting his stride in his fourth MLB season, tallying 10 home runs and 31 RBIs through his first 53 games — one shy of his single-season highs in both categories. Santana has locked down the No. 5 spot in Milwaukee’s potent lineup, so the offensive opportunities should continue to come.

Edinson Volquez, SP, Miami Marlins (12 percent owned)

How do you rebound from a nightmarish 0-7 start to the season? Well, throwing a no-hitter helps. Volquez needed only 98 pitches to toss his first career no-no Saturday and now has allowed just three hits over his last 15 innings pitched. It’s been a bumpy past year for the 33-year-old veteran, but Saturday’s gem could be the shot in the arm he needs to turn the corner.

Jaime Garcia, SP, Atlanta Braves (21 percent owned)

Garcia appears to be enjoying his new environment. The 30-year-old left-hander is off to a solid start in Atlanta, posting a 3.18 ERA with six quality starts in his first nine outings. He faces a mediocre Philadelphia Phillies lineup in his next outing Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images