Floyd Mayweather Jr. Opens As Heavy Favorite Against Conor McGregor

Get ready, fight fans — the fight of the century officially is on.

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will come out of retirement and put his perfect 49-0 record on the line against UFC superstar Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 in a fight fans have anticipated for years now. And since the fight now is official, it’s time to seriously look at the early odds.

It should come as no surprise that Mayweather is a heavy favorite with -800 odds, according to Bovada’s June 14 numbers, via OddsShark.com.

McGregor, meanwhile, has +500 odds with just over two months away from the big showdown, which Dana White announced on ESPN will happen at T-Mobile Arena.

But McGregor will have a chance to prove the sportsbooks, and the world, wrong very soon. And he’s already making a pretty bold claim for the fight.

